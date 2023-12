Patricia “Pat” Ann Fernandez, born November 13, 1930 in San Jose, California passed away Friday, December 15, 2023 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in La Grange, California. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home

