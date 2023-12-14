Walter, Dennis

Dennis “Denny” Steven Walter, born August 8, 1947 passed away December 9, 2023. Member of the Elks, Member of Tuolumne County Sheriff Posse, Denis loved the mountains, camping, hunting, barbequing was always willing to lend a hand to all who needed it. Always gave the best hugs to his many friends- with a smile on his face. Retired P.G.E Veteran of the US Navy 1964-1968. Recipient of the Bronze Star for service in Vietnam.

Sonora, CA Services: Saturday December 23, 2023 at 12pm at the Sonora Elks Lodge 100 Elk Dr. Sonora, CA