Mallare, Carmen

Carmen Balinggan Mallare, born April 5, 1952 in Buguio, Philippines passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 PM with a Vigil rosary said at 5 pm on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson St, Sonora, California.

Cremation will follow and inurnment will be in Buguio Cemetery, Buruio, Philippines

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.