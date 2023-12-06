Childers, James

James Childers of Sonora born March 28, 1938 in Long Beach, CA, passed away November 29, 2023 in Sonora, CA. Law enforcement for 45 years included working at Compton P.D., Motorcycle officer for CHP out of Westminster, CA and as a L.T. for the Tuolumne County Sheriffs Department. Rotarian Club President 2000-2002, assistant Rotarian Governor 2003-2004, Rotarian Double Paul Harris and Benefactor, Multiple Rotarian Paul Harris Fellow. Beloved husband, father, and friend.

