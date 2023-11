Faye Paul Bullman (Paul), age 89 of Sonora CA, born December 23,1933 in Finger Tennessee, passed away 11/28/2023 at Golden Sonora Care Center in Sonora CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral home has been entrusted with Cremation Services.

