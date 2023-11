Richard Francis Trevena, age 79 of Grass Valley, CA passed away November 11 at his residence. Services were held on Sunday, November 19th at Wood Colony Hall in Modesto, CA, burial at Wood Colony Cemetery followed. Terzich and Wilson Funeral-Cremation Home entrusted with arrangements.

