Stearns (Martinez), Susan Lynette

Susan Lynette Stearns (Martinez) was born on July 29th 1963 in Sonora, CA. It is with deep sadness that Susan left us on November 20, 2023 in Reno, NV.

Susan was the middle child to Anthony and Shirley Martinez. Susan was a ray of sunshine whom had defied many odds. Susan survived cancer at a very young age. It was her strong will which allowed her to face and overcome the challenges she had throughout her life.

In 1988, Susan married and later welcomed 2 children. After losing her husband in 1998 she raised her children in Gardnerville, Nevada. Susan loved to garden, enjoyed her pool in the summers and loved her word searches. Most of all she loved her family with all of her heart. She was a kind, loving, generous woman who was loved by many.

An amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Roxanne Stearns, James Stearns, grandchildren Asher and Cole Lubin, father, Anthony Martinez, sisters Malena Martinez Hughes, and Valerie Martinez Bolton.

Susan has gained her beautiful wings and joins her husband Richard Stearns and mother Shirley Martinez. Susan will be deeply missed. May she spread her wings as big as the heart the she had.

Funeral services will be held at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, December 8th at 10:00 am.