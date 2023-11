Rubin Rolando Delarose, age 29 of Tuolumne, CA, born in French Camp, CA, passed away November 23, 2023 at his residence in Tuolumne, CA. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 9th at the Willow Springs Park at 1PM. Terzich and Wilson Funeral-Cremation Home entrusted with arrangements.

