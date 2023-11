Jack Ward Watkins, age 84 of Sonora, CA, born in Duluth Minnesota, passed away Nov 23,2023 at his residence in Sonora. No Services will be held at his request. Terzich and Wilson Funeral-Cremation Home entrusted with arrangements.

