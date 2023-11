Jack Robert Reel, age 92 of Jamestown, CA, born in Alameda, CA, passed away Nov 24, 2023 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, CA. Graveside services to be held Wednesday, Nov 29th at 10am at Shilo Rest Cemetery in Sierra Village, CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Date of Death: 11/24/2023

11/24/2023 Age: 92

92 Residence: Jamestown, CA