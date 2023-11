Kathleen Marie Stephenson, age 78 of Sonora CA, born July 16, 1945 in Syracuse New York, passed away November 26, 2023 at Her residence in Sonora CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home Entrusted with arrangements.

Date of Death: 11/26/2023

11/26/2023 Age: 78

78 Residence: Sonora, CA