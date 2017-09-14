DENNY, CHARLENE MARIE

Charlene Marie Denny passed away Thursday, September 14th at her residence in Twain Harte, Ca. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Twain Harte Services: Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 29th at 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 19481 Hillsdale Drive, Sonora, CA. Viewing will be from 10-11 am at the Church prior to the service. Dedication of the gravew and burial will follow at Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, CA.