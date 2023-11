Lynda Leigh Johnson, Age 76 of Sonora, California, born December 8, 1946 in Sonora, California, passed away Monday, November 13, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 PM at the Sonora Elks Lodge, 100 Elks Drive, Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements.

