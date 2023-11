Ellen Lenore Woolley, age 96 of Sonora CA, born November 22,1926 in Oakland CA, passed away November 7, 2023 at Adventist Health in Sonora CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Burial Arrangements.

Date of Death: 11/07/2023

11/07/2023 Age: 96

96 Residence: Sonora, CA