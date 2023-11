Roland “Bob” Meredith Elliott, age 90 of Groveland, California, born June 16, 1933 in Hollywood, California, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Arbor Rehabilitation Nursing Center in Lodi, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

