Duncan, Colleen Ann

Colleen Ann Duncan, age 68 of La Grange, California, born October 3, 1953 in Chicago, Illiniois, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Valley Comfort in Modesto, California. Cremation is planned with inurnment in St. Louis Catholic Mission Cemetery in La Grange, California. A Memorial Mass and Rosary will be planned for Spring of 2024. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

