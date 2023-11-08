Foster, Joanne

Joanne, born in Ohio 1937, passed away September 8, 2023, in San Ramon California.

Joanne, the second of four children born to Howard and Anna Lisby. The family moved to California when Joanne was 10 years old and settled in El Monte. The mid-western roots and California lifestyle shaped the person she would become: Caring – Athletic – Fun. Mom was always willing to help others, but it was hard for her to ask for help herself. She always showed kindness to others. No matter where she went, she always struck up conversations with people.

In High School Joey was a member and Secretary of the service club Sophisti-Kates. She was a member of GAA (Girls Athletic Assoc.) and in her senior year was Commissioner of Girls Athletics. Joey loved roller skating and belonged to the Roulettes, a skating organization, no it was not Roller Derby. She loved to dance, the beach, and ride the roller coaster, Cyclone Racer, at The Pike in Long Beach.

After high school she worked as a secretary. Through mutual friends she was introduced to a navy sailor named Milton Foster (Joe). They married in 1957 and had four children: Joseph Foster (Sally), Jennifer Foster, Lorri Wilson (deceased), and Kristine White. She also help raise her younger sister Mary Shreves (Randie) after their mother passed away.

Dad finished college (1962) and started his career, Mom stayed home with us kids. We started school, Mom started her sports career. It was sports that helped her through the different house moves we made and how she met many of her friends. Her passion was tennis, and she was good; playing club league and entering tournaments, singles and doubles. Dad learned to play, and they played club mixed doubles. Mom learned Dad’s game…golf. This came in handy when they moved to Pine Mountain Lake. When they could no longer play golf, they found Bocce Ball!

Joanne lived life to the fullest. Others sadden by her loss but embracing her memory: brother-in-law Tom Lunetta, grandchildren: Charles Foster (Felicia), Carli Tompkins (Andrew), Riley Foster, Ashlie Archer (Josh), Taylor Wilson (Heather), Shelby Kooistra (Matt), and Codie White; eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her many friends.

Saturday December 2nd: 2:00 PM a Mass and burial will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Groveland; afterward from 4-6 PM a Celebration of Life at The Grill at PML.