Mary Ruth Gaines, age 81 of Sonora CA, Born November 22, 1941 in Tulsa Oklahoma, passed away November 1, 2023 at her residence in Sonora CA. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday November 8, 2023 at 12 P.M. at the Columbia Cemetery, School House St. Columbia CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with Burial arrangements.

