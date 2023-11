Robert Lloyd McCoy, age 77 of Sonora CA, born January 19, 1946 in Long Beach CA, passed away November 1, 2023 at his residence in Sonora CA.┬áTerzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 11/01/2023

11/01/2023 Age: 77

77 Residence: Sonora, CA