Ramos, Janet Rosalie Hart

Janet Rosalie Hart Ramos, age 83 of Sonora, California, born October 26, 1939 in Oakland, California, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno, California. A Memorial Mass will be planned at a future date in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements.

