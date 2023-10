Kurt William Brierly, age 63 of Mi Wuk Village, California, born November 25, 1959 in Stockton, California, passed away Monday, October 23, 2023 at his residence in Mi Wuk Village, California. Cremation is planned and there will be no services at this time. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements.

Date of Death: 10/23/2023

10/23/2023 Age: 63

63 Residence: Mi Wuk Village, CA