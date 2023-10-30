Pesha, Charles Dean

Charles Dean Pesha, age 91 of Groveland, California, born May 1, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away Friday, September 22, 2023 in Reno, Nevada. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 11 at 2 pm at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Catholic Cemetery Lane, Big Oak Flat, California. Inurnment will follow in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements.

