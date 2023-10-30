Clear
Pesha, Charles Dean

By Andrea Jones

Charles Dean Pesha, age 91 of Groveland, California, born May 1, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away Friday, September 22, 2023 in Reno, Nevada. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 11 at 2 pm at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Catholic Cemetery Lane, Big Oak Flat, California.  Inurnment will follow in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery.   Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements.

 

  • Date of Death: 09/22/2023
  • Age: 91
  • Residence: Groveland, CA
