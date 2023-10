Betty Louise Squires, Age 90 of Sonora, California, Born April 9, 1933 in Big Bear Lake, California, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023 at Golden Sonora Care Center in Sonora, California. A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St. in Sonora, California.

Date of Death: 09/11/2023

09/11/2023 Age: 90

90 Residence: Sonora, CA