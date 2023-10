Denice Marie Miller-Forrest, Age 70 of Sonora, California, Born April 25, 1953 in San Jose, California, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023 in Golden Sonora Care Center in Sonora, California. Cremation with a Private Family Celebration of her Life is planned. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 10/27/2023

10/27/2023 Age: 70

70 Residence: Sonora, CA