Janet Maria De Nicolo, age 76 of Twain Harte CA, Born September 25,1947 in Old Town Maine, passed away October 23, 2023 at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in San Leandro CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

