Raymond Harold Rossman, age 86 of Big oak Flat CA, Born March 18, 1937 in Nebraska, passed away October 21, 2023 at his residence in Big Oak Flat CA. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Groveland, California, Terzich & Wilson Cremations – Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

