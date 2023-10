Katherine Juanita Garwood, age 89 Of Sonora CA, born July 17,1934 in Sims AR., passed away October 18, 2023 at her residence in Sonora CA. Graveside service will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 McCabe Rd. Santa Nella CA on Thursday October 26,2023 at 11:30 AM. Services have been entrusted to Terzich & Wilson Cremation – Funeral Home.

