Hernandez, Jose

Jose Hernandez, Age 76 of Jamestown, California, Born May 4, 1947 in Michoacán, Mexico, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Doctors Medical Center, Modesto, California. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 PM on Friday, October 27, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson St, Sonora. Graveside Committal will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.

Date of Death: 10/18/2023

10/18/2023 Age: 76

76 Residence: Jamestown, CA