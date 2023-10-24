Clear
Hernandez, Jose

By Andrea Jones

Jose Hernandez, Age 76 of Jamestown, California, Born May 4, 1947 in Michoacán, Mexico, passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in Doctors Medical Center, Modesto, California.  A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 PM on Friday, October 27, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 127 W. Jackson St, Sonora. Graveside Committal will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 10/18/2023
  • Age: 76
  • Residence: Jamestown, CA
