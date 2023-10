Brian Keith Campbell, Age 59 of Oakland CA, Born January 24, 1964 in Bakersfield CA, passed away October 18, 2023 at Pinecrest CA, Inurnment to be held at Oakmont Memorial Park Lafayette CA,Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

