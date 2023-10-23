Whited, Grace

Celebrating the Life of Grace Lynn Whited

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Grace Lynn Whited, a radiant and loving soul who departed from this world at the young age of 9, after a valiant battle with neuroblastoma. Born on July 26, 2014, in Sonora, California, Grace was a beacon of light and joy in the lives of all who knew her.

From the moment she entered the world, Grace was a source of happiness and love. Her courageous journey began when she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at just 3 years old. Despite the challenges she faced, Grace’s spirit remained unbroken, and she continued to live her life with zest and enthusiasm.

Grace was a cherished student at Motherlode Adventist Junior Academy, where she spread her infectious laughter and kindness to everyone she met. She had an innate ability to find joy in the simplest moments, whether she was dancing, playing outside, or immersed in music — her constant companion.

Her family, a pillar of strength and love, survives her. She leaves behind her devoted parents, Jessica and Warren Whited, and her loving brother, Logan Whited. Together, they created a world filled with love, laughter, and precious memories.

Grace’s love for life extended to her furry friend, Sam, and her fascination with butterflies, finding beauty in their delicate grace. Riding her bike and exploring the outdoors were activities that brought her immense joy.

In the words of her mother, Jessica, Grace was a gift from God, a truly amazing, sweet, and beautiful little girl who illuminated their lives and the lives of everyone who had the honor of knowing her. Her love, pure and eternal, will forever remain in their hearts, and they hold onto the promise of being reunited with their princess Grace once again.

A service to celebrate Grace’s remarkable life and spirit will be held at Sierra Bible Church, located at 15171 Tuolumne Road, Sonora, CA, November 4th at 10 am. All friends, family, and members of the community who were touched by Grace’s light are invited to attend and share in this moment of remembrance.

Let us remember Grace for the joy she brought into our lives, the love she shared freely, and the resilience she demonstrated in the face of adversity. She will be dearly missed, but her light will continue to shine in the hearts of all who loved her.