Debra “Debbie” Lynn Stackhouse, Age 70 of Sonora, California, Born April 14, 1953 in Marina, California, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and Graveside services will be Wednesday, October 25, 2023 in Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman, California, Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

