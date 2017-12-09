MELENDEZ, PAULA REYES

Paula Reyes Melendez passed away Tuesday, September 12th at Adventist Health Sonora, Sonora, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Services: A Vigil service will be said on Tuesday, September 19th at 6pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, CA with visitation prior from 4-6 pm. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 20th, at 2pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 Jackson St., Sonora, CA. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Sonora.