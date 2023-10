Leroy Irvine Bushart, born November 29, 1934 in Illinois passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, Califonria.  Cremation is planned and inurnment will be at Dambacher Mountain Memorial in Sonora, California

