Roy, Linda

Linda Roy, Born April 17, 1949 in Pipestone City, Minnesota passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. SHe loved motorcycle riding, was a loving wife, loved wife and friend. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 11 AM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St in Sonora, California.

