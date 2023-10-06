Clear
Roy, Linda

By Sabrina Biehl

Linda Roy, Born April 17, 1949 in Pipestone City, Minnesota passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023 at her residence in Twain Harte, California. SHe loved motorcycle riding, was a loving wife, loved wife and friend. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 11 AM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St in Sonora, California.

  • Date of Death: 09/30/2023
  • Age: 74
  • Residence: Twain Harte, CA
  • Services: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 11 AM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St in Sonora, California.
