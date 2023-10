Merritt, Daniel Blaine “Nicholas Blaze”

Daniel Blaine “Nicholas Blaze” Merritt, Born October 26, 1977 in Hayward, California passed away Friday, September 29, 2023 at his residence in Soulsbyville, California. A Requiem Mass and Rosary Funeral Service will be Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 9 AM at St. Johns Bosco Catholic Church, 1606 Imperial Ave in Modesto, California. Graveside Service will follow at Dambacher Mountain Memorial, 22394 Lyons-Bald Mountain Road, Sonora, California.

