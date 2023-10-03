Clear
Cassinetto, Ben

By Sabrina Biehl

Ben John Cassinetto, born November 20, 1942 in Sonora, California passed away Monday, September 25, 2023 at his residence in Knights Ferry, California. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be said and a Graveside service will be held. Reception will follow at the Rivers Edge Restaurant, 17525 Sonora Road in Knights Ferry.

  • Date of Death: 09/25/2023
  • Age: 80
  • Residence: Knights Ferry, CA
  • Services: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 11 AM at Oak Grove (Knights Ferry) Cemetery, on Cemetery Road in Knights Ferry, California
