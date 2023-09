Jack Lee Thompson, born October 17, 1946 in Bakersfield, California passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023 of natural causes while hunting near Groveland. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 09/19/2023

09/19/2023 Age: 76

76 Residence: La Grange, CA