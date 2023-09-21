Mostly Clear
Valponi, Robert ‘Bob’

By Sabrina Biehl

Robert ‘Bob’ Louis Valponi, born August 10, 1935 in Stockton, California passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Meadow View Manor in Sonora, California. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 127 West Jackson Street in Sonora.  A Reception will immediately follow at 2 PM the Sonora Elks, 100 Elks Drive, Sonora. Private inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

  • Date of Death: 09/17/2023
  • Age: 88
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 West Jackson Street in Sonora.
