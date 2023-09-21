Valponi, Robert ‘Bob’

Robert ‘Bob’ Louis Valponi, born August 10, 1935 in Stockton, California passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Meadow View Manor in Sonora, California. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 127 West Jackson Street in Sonora. A Reception will immediately follow at 2 PM the Sonora Elks, 100 Elks Drive, Sonora. Private inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

