Kathryne Jean Mills, born May 29, 1942 in San Francisco, California passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Golden Sonora Care Center in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in the Sonora Old Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 09/13/2023

09/13/2023 Age: 81

81 Residence: Sonora, CA