Carmen Ann Cox, born January 22, 1933 in Richmond, California passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Doctors Hospital of Manteca in Manteca, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

90 Residence: Manteca, California (former long time resident of Soulsbyville, California)