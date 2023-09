William “Bill” Joseph Fredeking Jr. born May 12, 1930 in Clifton Forge, Virginia passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and Inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Arrangements

