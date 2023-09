Fred Levon Anthony, born June 3, 1942 of Contra Costa county, California passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 in Golden Sonora Care in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

81 Residence: Modesto, California (former resident of Sonora)