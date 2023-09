Joseph “Joe” Ramon Rodriguez, born May 12, 1929 in Ventura, California passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023 at his residence in Riverbank, California. Cremation is planned and a Graveside service with Military Honors will be scheduled later in September. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and service arrangements

Date of Death: 08/27/2023

08/27/2023 Age: 94

94 Residence: Riverbank, California (former long time resident of Sonora)