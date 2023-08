Ronald Dean Waltrip born December 2, 1947 in Santa Clara County, California passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in an Auto accident on Camp 9 Road in Vallecito, Calaveras County, California. At his request, Private Family Services will be held and Cremation is planned. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements

Date of Death: 08/22/2023

08/22/2023 Age: 75

75 Residence: Sonora, CA