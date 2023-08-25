Whipkey, Michael

Michael Whipkey born February 26, 1957 in Modesto CA passed away August 17, 2023. Mike lived in Modesto for 50 years before he moved to Sonora in 2007. He went to Muncy Elementary, Prescott Jr. High and Davis High School. He worked at McDonald’s on Prescott Rd, Modesto when it first opened in 1973. As a member of the original crew where he met many lifelong friends. He later worked at the Riverbank Ammo Plant and then in Construction. He was an avid Oakland Raiders fan, loved to fish, play poker and compete in Pool League tournaments. He enjoyed talking with people and was always kind, generous and willing to help those in need.

Sonora, CA Services: At a later date