Michael “Mike” Warren Facer, born September 16, 1945 in Compton, California passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 at his residence in Soulsbyville, California. Private burial will be in San Joaquin National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Burial arrangements.

Date of Death: 08/04/2023

08/04/2023 Age: 77

77 Residence: Soulsbyville, CA