Smith, Rose

Rose Maria Smith, born December 11, 1931 in Chama, Colorado passed away May 25, 2023 in Billings, Montana. A Celebration of her Life will be held. Private Family graveside inurnment services will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California with her husband Richard “Rick” Smith. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements

Date of Death: 05/25/2023

05/25/2023 Age: 91

91 Residence: Absarokee, Montana (former long time resident of Sonora)

Absarokee, Montana (former long time resident of Sonora) Celebration of Life: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 12 Noon at the Sonora Elks Lodge, 100 Elks Drive, Sonora