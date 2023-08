Patricia “Pat” Jean Vardaman born January 27, 1937 in Elgin, Illinois passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Adventist Health Sonora. Private Family funeral services have been held at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home and Graveside services will be held in Riverview Cemetery in Churubusco, Indiana. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

Date of Death: 07/02/2023

07/02/2023 Age: 86

86 Residence: Sonora, CA