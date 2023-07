Gabelman, Lynette Sue

Lynette Sue Gabelman, born September 9, 1949 in Lynwood, California passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at her residence in groveland, California. Private Family burial has taken place in Oak Grove Cemetery, Groveland, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

