Jahncke, Travi “Trav” or “Yonkey” Raymond

By Aretha Lee

Travis “Trav” or Yonkey” Raymond Jahncke, born January 3, 1982 in California passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his Grandmother’s residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and he will be scatterted in the High Sierra Mountains. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 07/09/2023
  • Age: 41
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Cremation is planned and he will be scatterted in the High Sierra Mountains.
